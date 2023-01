Niemcy. Starcia z policją. Tak bronią wioski, która ma zniknąć

Źródło: Henning Kaiser, Thomas Banneyer, PAP

Activists block road to Luetzerath village set to be demolished 02 January 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Luetzerath: Police officers (L) push activists off a road leading to a road to the village of Luetzerath. German climate activists positioned themselves on Monday behind a burning barricade to stop construction workers reaching a village earmarked for demolition for mining works. Photo: Henning Kaiser/dpa Dostawca: PAP/DPA. Henning Kaiser