Coraz więcej Rosjan ginie na froncie. Kontrofensywa może przynieść "rzeź"

CHASIV YAR, DONETSK PROVINCE, UKRAINE - MARCH 17: Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery called 2S7 Pion howitzer cannon aiming to Russian positions in the frontline nearby Bakhmut in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Źródło: GETTY , fot: Anadolu Agency