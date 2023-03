Zdumiewająca wolta Turcji. Ankara się wycofuje

GAZIANTEP, TURKIYE - NOVEMBER 20: Turkish army members of 1st and 3rd Border Regiment Commands guard the border near Gaziantep, Turkiye on November 20, 2022. With weapons, gear, and systems made in Turkiye, Turkish soldiers on the Syrian line, which is the country's longest land border, are keeping watch 24/7. (Photo by Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

