Ukraina w NATO? Miedwiediew zapowiada "ostrą reakcję" i atakuje "tępych przywódców"

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 21: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev arrives to the Russian-Chinese talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on March 21, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Three days after being accused by an international tribunal of war crimes in Ukraine, Russian President Putin received Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his state visit to Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Źródło: GETTY , fot: Contributor