Koszmar w głębinach. Dwie możliwe przyczyny implozji łodzi Titan

Źródło: PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS AMBER HOWIE HANDOUT, Licencjodawca

US Coast Guard continues to search for missing submersible with tourists visiting Titanic epa10706581 A handout photo made available by the US Coast Guard shows a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina HC-130 Hercules airplane flies over the French research vessel, L'Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 June 2023 (issued 22 June 2023). The United States Coast Guard, along with Canadian authorities, is searching the ocean depths for a submersible with Ocean Gate Expeditions, carrying tourists visiting the Titanic wreckage, 900 miles (1500 km) off the coast of Cape Cod, that lost contact on 18 June 2023. EPA/PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS AMBER HOWIE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Dostawca: PAP/EPA. PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS AMBER HOWIE HANDOUT