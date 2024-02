"Nie wtrącać się". Chiny gniewnie ostrzegają Unię Europejską

BEIJING , CHINA - JANUARY 12 : Prime Minister Alexander De Croo visits the People's Republic of China from 10 to 13 January 2024 (Day 2) - Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 12, 2024 in Beijing , China, 12/01/2024 ( Photo by Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images)

Źródło: GETTY , fot: Photonews