Wybory we Francji. Macron kontra Le Pen. A jeśli najważniejsza będzie… III tura?

Jean-Luc Melenchon, French presidential candidate, casts his vote at a polling station during the first round of the French presidential election in Marseille, France, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Voting booths opened on Sunday morning in France in a tight race between Emmanuel Macron and nationalist leader Marine Le Pen. Photographer: Jeremy Suykur/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Źródło: GETTY , fot: Bloomberg