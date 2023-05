Coś dzieje się na froncie. Dowódca wojsk Ukrainy nie przyjechał

Combat readiness and experience training of 57th Brigade of Ukrainian army in Donetsk DONETSK, UKRAINE - MAY 08: A soldier fires a rocket gun as Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region, where the country's most intense clashes occur, attend intensive combat training by using both domestic and foreign weapons amid Russia-Ukraine war in Donetsk, Ukraine on May 08, 2023. Infantry is always prepared in a conflict where heavy weaponry like aircraft, helicopters, tanks and other heavy armored vehicles, artillery systems, and mortars are widely deployed on frontline. Combat readiness and experience training of the 57th Brigade of the Ukrainian army continues in Donetsk. Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM Dostawca: PAP/Abaca AA/ABACA Battle, Conflict, Military Vehicle, Tank

Źródło: PAP , fot: AA/ABACA