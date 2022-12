Zderzenie pociągów w Hiszpanii. 155 osób rannych

Źródło: Josep Jorge, Lorena Sop�na, MARTA PEREZ, East News, PAP

Temporary View of the collision of two trains at the Montcada i Reixac station in Manresa, on December 7, in Manresa, Barcelona, Catalonia (Spain). The number of people affected by the train crash at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa (Barcelona) station is 150 injured in a minor condition and five in a less serious condition. The circulation of trains on lines R4, R7 and R12 has been restored in both directions through a single track between Montcada Bifurcaci� and Terrassa (Barcelona). One hour after the crash the Generalitat's firefighters had already evacuated the convoy and no one was trapped. Civil Protection has activated the railway emergency plan of Catalonia (Ferrocat) in alert phase and Renfe has explained that the causes of the accident are being investigated. 07 DECEMBER 2022;MANRESA;BARCELONA;CATALUNYA;TRAIN CRASH;INJURIES Lorena Sop�na / Europa Press 12/07/2022 (Europa Press via AP) Lorena Sop�na