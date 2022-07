Rosjanie ostrzelali centrum Kramatorska. Są ofiary i ranni

arch51 EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - Policemen react next to an injured person lying on the ground in front of a burning building after an air strike hit the courtyard of civilian residences in the centre of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on July 19, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) MIGUEL MEDINA

