Natychmiastowy szczyt z udziałem USA. Padła zapowiedź

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Rome epa11925697 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (not pictured) following their meeting at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, 26 February 2025. EPA/FABIO CIMAGLIA Dostawca: PAP/EPA. FABIO CIMAGLIA handshake, meeting, visit, mic, flags