Wybuch w Hawanie. Zginęło 40 osób. "Hotel gwiazd" w gruzach

Źródło: AP, EAST_NEWS

Wybuch w hotelu w Hawanie APTOPIX Firefighters spray a tanker truck with water in order to cool it down as they remove it from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba???s capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)n Espinosa) AP