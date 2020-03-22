The coronavirus map for Poland and the world

The coronavirus has been sweeping across the world since December 2019. The first case of an infection was recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Within months, the disease has spread across the planet. It is estimated that about 70% of the global population will catch the disease at some point, although in some cases the infection is asymptomatic and does not cause any serious afflictions. The elderly are especially at risk. The most effective method of protection against the virus is washing your hands frequently and social distancing. Read on to find out more about the coronavirus, how to protect yourself against it and to see the current Polish and global data.

1. Coronavirus in Poland. The map and current information Here you can find up-to-date information concerning the coronavirus in Poland, including numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and the death toll. It is estimated that the number of infected may rise up to one thousand by the end of the week (22.03).

You can now keep up to date with the situation in the country and in the world with these interactive maps:

The Ministry of Health has reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Poland. This means that currently there are 378 people infected with the virus in the country. So far, only one of them has fully recovered. The ministry has also announced the death of the sixth victim of the coronavirus. It is a 27-year-old woman, who was hospitalized in Łańcut. According to the available information, the direct cause of death was sepsis, and not the infection itself.

In all of Poland, the number of hospitalized patients with suspicion of COVID-19 is 923. 21,993 people remain in quarantine and 40,110 have been placed under epidemiological supervision.

244,523 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed globally. 10,031 patients have died and 86,032 have recovered. Moreover, the number of cases in China is falling every day. On Monday (16.03) 21 new infections were confirmed, and on Tuesday (17.03) it was only 13. This is good news not only for the Chinese, but for the entire world. On Thursday (19.03) no new cases of infection were detected there.

The coronavirus is now present in all European countries (Montenegro was the last to succumb to it), as well as in all US states. New York is considering ordering all city residents to remain home.

Italy has surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths related to coronavirus. Currently, there are reports of 3,405 deaths in Italy and of 3,133 in China.

2. Treating coronavirus – current information Here you can find all information concerning methods of treating the coronavirus, as well as the latest information on the vaccine.

[as at 19.03.2020]

Researchers at Oxford University have reported that work is underway to develop a new technology that could detect the COVID-19 virus in much less time than now. It will be possible to carry out the new tests as early as 6 hours after contact with an infected person or objects (it is now necessary to wait a few days before the test becomes reliable).

The tests available to doctors now give results in about 2 hours. The new technology could cut this time down to just 30 minutes.

At this point, the treatment is directed at relieving symptoms and at supporting the immune system. The researchers have also confirmed that chloroquine shows promise in alleviating the symptoms of COVID-19. A first-stage vaccine has also been developed. The American Jennifer Haller, along with a few dozen others, has volunteered to be the first patient to receive the experimental vaccine.

Moreover, research conducted by Chinese scientists confirms the effectiveness of Favipiravir. They assure that this medication causes no side effects. Researchers recommend Favipiravir to be implemented in COVID-19 treatment in all countries.

3. What is the coronavirus and where it came from Coronavirus was first detected in China in late 2019 and it rapidly spread across the entire country. It is assumed that the first case was a result of consumption of the meat of an infected bat. The virus is airborne, which is why it transmits so quickly. In early 2020 it reached Europe and paralyzed first Italy, then France, Spain and Germany. Ultimately, it also appeared in Poland and is gaining ground throughout the country. The authorities quickly decided to close schools and other education facilities, as well as to call off all mass events, such as concerts, conferences, etc. Sports events, cinema premieres and holy masses are also being cancelled.

WHO has issued a statement declaring the situation related to the coronavirus a pandemic.

3.1. Symptoms of a coronavirus infection A COVID-19 infection causes a number of symptoms related to the functioning of the respiratory system. The additional danger comes from the fact that it attacks both upper and lower airways. This means that it may cause irreversible damage to lungs and bronchial passages.

The disease caused by the coronavirus looks a lot like the flu or common cold. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and sometimes also sore throat. Some patients also suffer from gastric problems: diarrhoea and vomiting.

The high-risk group includes senior citizens and all those with a weakened immune system: chronically ill and on immunosuppressive drugs.

4. The situation in Europe – coronavirus in Italy and in Great Britain Italy was the first European country reached by the coronavirus. The authorities took the appropriate measures, but they were largely ignored by the general population. People treated the closing of schools and the obligatory quarantine as vacation. As a result, the number of infections skyrocketed in a very short time. The Italians are also grappling with a high mortality rate. Ignoring the general recommendations and socializing in large groups of people resulted in many people contracting the coronavirus. The Polish government, in a bid to avoid a similar situation in Poland, took some fairly restrictive measures. Thanks to this, the curve of transmission is not as steep and the mortality rate not as high (for the time being).

In Great Britain the epidemic has been approached quite differently. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a statement claiming that mass infection could bring positive results. He argued that the more people contract the disease, the sooner herd immunity would build up to fight the virus. “Corona parties” became popular in the UK.

Unfortunately, this is not so easy. The human body does not produce antibodies on its own, and only a vaccine can guarantee full protection against the coronavirus. Especially since reinfection is possible. This is why mass infection of the population will not work.

