Strzelanina w Brukseli. Dwie osoby zginęły

Źródło: HATIM KAGHAT, AFP, EAST_NEWS

Temporary This photograph shows the police perimeter at the site of a shooting incident in the Ieperlaan - Boulevard d'Ypres, in Brussels, on October 16, 2023. Two people were killed during a shooting in Brussels on October 16, 2023 evening and the suspect was on the run, the Belgian capital's prosecutor's office said. (Photo by HATIM KAGHAT / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT HATIM KAGHAT