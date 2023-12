Ogromny arsenał. Szef czeskiego MSW: mogliśmy naprawdę ponieść dziesiątki ofiar

Źródło: MARTIN DIVISEK, Licencjodawca

Several dead and dozens injured in central Prague University shooting epa11040145 A person is escorted from the scene of a shooting at Charles University in central Prague, 21 December 2023. According to the Police President, Martin Vondrasek, there are more than 15 people dead and 24 injured, but that these may not be final numbers. According to Czech police the perpetrator of was a 24 year-old Charles University student. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Dostawca: PAP/EPA. MARTIN DIVISEK