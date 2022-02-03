Beijing 2022. In the shadow of the Olympic Games, the Uyghur tragedy continues

It wasn't easy. My residence was in East Turkistan. And I needed a passport. It is impossible to get passport there. But I was in Beijing. I knew many people and I had money. In China, if you have money, you can get everything. I bought the passport. But according to this passport I was someone else! So that’s the answer to your first question: I left China legally, using a passport, and illegally at the same time, with a fake identity. Then I had to wait for two years for my wife. Because, you see, when I was forced to escape I already had a wife and she was 3 months pregnant with our daughter. When I hesitated: "should I leave?", it was her who said: "please, go". So I made the decision. If I stayed, I'd be arrested - because at that time I also secretly published and Uyghur history book.