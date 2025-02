"Historyczne porozumienie". Trump zapowiada wizytę Zełenskiego

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the East Room at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Starmer is on his first visit to Washington since President Trump returned to the White House. Starmer's trip comes shortly after he announced an increase in UK defense spending, ostensibly as a signal to Trump that the UK is prepared to bolster Europe's security, and as he aims to broker a fair peace deal for Ukraine amid Trump's warming relations with Russia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)