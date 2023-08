Działo się w czwartek w nocy. Powraca zalecenie na Wyspach. "Założyć maseczki"

Oxford Street In London Visitors wearing face masks out on Regent Street on 11th July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Regent Street is a major retail centre in the West End of the capital and is Europes busiest shopping street with around half a million daily visitors to its approximately 300 shops, the majority of which are fashion and high street clothing stores. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) Mike Kemp london, english, britain, british, united kingdom, out and about, streets, shops, shoppers, shopping district, urban, west end, consumer, consumers, retailers, shopping bags, coronavirus outbreak, health, health scare, pandemic, covid 19, outbreak, face mask, face masks, face covering, mask, masks

Źródło: Getty Images , fot: Mike Kemp