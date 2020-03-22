Coronavirus and the Social Security Institution (ZUS). Will I have to pay for treatment if I am not insured?

150 cases of COVID-19 have been already diagnosed in Poland. Do you think you may be showing symptoms of this disease? Don’t panic; contact the nearest Sanitary and Epidemiological Station (sanepid). You’re not insured? That’s not a problem. The National Health Fund has issued a statement asserting that all patients with suspected COVID-19 will be treated free of charge.

Lack of insurance and the coronavirus – for many of us, this may be one of the key issues that have not been covered by the media. The possible costs of hospitalization may be beyond the financial capacities of many, which may prevent some people with symptoms from seeking medical care. Yet there are no reasons for concern: the National Health Fund has announced that “patients with coronavirus symptoms, including the uninsured, will be treated free of charge”.

No insurance? No problem. But should you seek medical help in the private sector in such a case? No. Both the National Health Fund and WHO have made it clear that in the event of showing COVID-19 symptoms we are not to go to any doctor’s appointments nor take any tests on our own*. The key issue is to avoid contact with others. As stated above, *the recommended course of action is to contact the nearest Sanitary and Epidemiological Station (sanepid).

Coronavirus - which symptoms may suggest COVID-19? The coronavirus symptoms may vary. Some patients are asymptomatic, others experience the symptoms of a mild respiratory illness, and the most severe cases can involve pneumonia, multi-organ failure and septic shock. According to the National Health Fund, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath, fever above 38 degrees Celsius and muscle pain.

What to do if you show these symptoms? According to information available on the National Health Fund website, fever over 38̊C, coupled with cough or shortness of breath, requires a consultation at an infectious disease hospital. If you must commute to the hospital, avoid public transportation. The safest option will be to call the nearest Sanitary and Epidemiological Station as soon as possible. Self-isolate from others until you receive help.

Each station has a 24-hour hotline. The phone numbers are available on the websites of the poviat Sanitary and Epidemiological Stations. In some cases, this may be the direct phone number of the station’s director. The websites don’t always provide information that these are 24/7 phone numbers. Remember: even if you are not insured, you should still contact the Sanitary and Epidemiological Station. You will not be charged with any hospitalization costs, even if you turn out to be healthy.

Zobacz także: Koronawirus. Ministerstwo Zdrowia opublikowało specjalny film