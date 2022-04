Zamieszki w Szwecji po spaleniu Koranu. Trzy osoby zostały postrzelone przez policję [ZDJĘCIA]

Źródło: PAP/EPA/KICKI NILSSON, PAP

Counter-protesters throw stones at the police in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, 15 April 2022, where Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Stram kurs (Tight Course), had a permission for a gathering on Good Friday. EPA/KICKI NILSSON SWEDEN OUT Dostawca: PAP/EPA.